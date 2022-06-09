ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This compact, folding treadmill is on sale for $380 at Walmart today

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fitness nut or a workout warrior, or if you’re looking for a cool new piece of tech to add to your smart home, there are some great treadmill deals taking place today. One of the most impressive is at Walmart, where you can get the Skonyon folding treadmill...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Mattress Sales: Save on Casper, Nectar and Tempur-Pedic today

We spend one third of our lives sleeping, so why shouldn’t high-quality sleep and optimum comfort be at the top of our priority lists? If you’ve been putting off a mattress upgrade and you’re finally ready to take the plunge, it can be difficult to decide which mattress is right for you and where to find the best price. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to choosing a mattress and finding the one that’s right for you depends on your preferences and budget. Today, there are more mattress options than ever before, which can be equal parts exciting and overwhelming. To stay excited and minimize the information overload, keep reading to learn about all the best mattress sales happening now. By the time you’re done, you won’t be able to resist an instant upgrade of your sleep sanctuary, and no matter your target price point, there is a mattress for you.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmills#Fitness#Folding
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2022

Home security is nowhere near as expensive as it used to be. Sure, some security cameras still cost over $100, but there are also plenty of cheap home security cameras on the market from trusted companies like Wyze and Amazon Blink that will help keep your home well protected. These...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Cheap TV Deals: Save Over $150 on TCL 4-Series, $100 on Samsung Q60A and More Bargains

Shopping for a new TV these days can be a little bit overwhelming. With high-grade specs and tech terms such as "8K resolution" and "AI-assisted picture" being tossed around, it can feel like you're going to end up paying for a whole slew of features you don't really need. For plenty of people, all you really need is a decent screen, a user-friendly interface and consistent performance. Don't worry, there are still plenty of these budget-friendly options on the market, and as TV technology continues to advance, the deals on these older models are plentiful.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
Thrillist

Get a Free Happy Meal from McDonald's Any Day in June

Fast food, by its nature, is ready quickly. If that's not fast enough for you since you have to go to the restaurant, you can get it even faster by ordering that drive-thru lunch for delivery. (At least, getting it fast is the idea before something goes wrong like your meal getting stuck on the wrong side of a parade.)
RESTAURANTS
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

How to use your car to earn cash without driving for a living

Look no further than your car's exterior to earn cash to help pay for the surging cost of filling up. New companies enabling drivers to swath their vehicles in advertisements say that drivers — especially those who log many miles on the road each month — are signing up in record numbers.
GAS PRICE
Curbed

Outsourcing Public Bathrooms to Starbucks Maybe Wasn’t the Best Idea

There are, as of 2018, four truly public toilets open 24/7 in the City That Purportedly Never Sleeps. The rest of our publicly accessible bathrooms — about 1,100 of them, seemingly a sizable number until you start doing the arithmetic for 8.8 million people — are closed and locked at night. If you need to go and you can’t get to one of those, you have a few choices. Should you be geographically lucky, you can visit a big open building like the Port Authority Bus Terminal, whose restrooms, once horrifying, are now surprisingly okay. You can, perhaps, saunter into a hotel lobby or similar large building — that is, if you’re respectably dressed and look reasonably affluent. You can, if you are cross-eyed and cross-legged with desperation, despoil the corner of a building or subway station, risking a summons. Or you can do what most of us do, which is find a Starbucks. You don’t have to buy coffee while you wait in line, but you can, at least if you don’t mind accelerating your next bathroom trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

You can get a 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV for its lowest price ever

If you’re still struggling to find a gift for Father’s Day, you’re in luck. The 48-inch model of the LG C1 OLED is currently on sale for its lowest price ever at BuyDig. Normally $1,299.99, this model is currently discounted to $896.99. The C1 remains one of our favorite OLED TVs for gaming and is heartily endorsed by several members of The Verge staff. Oh, and if you purchase through BuyDig, you’ll even get a $50 Visa gift card to sweeten the deal.
NFL
The Verge

How to install a Ring video doorbell

Installing a Ring video doorbell is one of the easiest smart home upgrades to tackle (with the possible exception of screwing in a smart lightbulb). Made up of a motion-activated camera with a microphone and speaker, a Ring video doorbell will send alerts to your smartphone and smart speakers to tell you when there’s someone at your door so you can see and talk to them. This is handy for making sure you don’t miss a visitor as well as for keeping an eye on packages if you’re not home.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy