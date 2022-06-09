ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
 4 days ago
The most powerful telescope ever launched into space was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system.

NASA made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the collision with the James Webb Space Telescope occurred between May 23 and May 25, adding that micrometeoroid strikes such as this are "unavoidable."

The dust-sized micrometeoroid hit one of the most crucial pieces of the telescope, one of the 18 gold-plated mirrors that gather light from the depths of the universe and reflect that light toward an instrument that collects the light.

"We always knew that Webb would have to weather the space environment," said Paul Geithner, technical deputy project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which cost roughly $10 billion, was launched Dec. 25 and is not yet fully operational.

Despite the dinged mirror, scientists say that the telescope can still operate at full capacity.

"We designed and built Webb with performance margin -- optical, thermal, electrical, mechanical -- to ensure it can perform its ambitious science mission even after many years in space," Geithner said.

An initial assessment found that the performance of the instruments still exceeds all mission requirements even with the cosmetic damage.

Flight teams on Earth have the ability to maneuver Webb to protect crucial instruments from well-known streams of debris, such as a meteor shower, but that was not the case with the late-May collision.

"This most recent hit was not a result of a meteor shower and is currently considered an unavoidable chance event," NASA said in a press release.

Scientists say that the recent impact will not change the team's operation schedule with the first full-color images from Webb scheduled to be released on July 12. This highly anticipated image is expected to be better than a test photo that the telescope captured in March of a star 2,000 light-years away from Earth while scientists were calibrating its mirrors.

Webb was built as a successor to the decades-old Hubble Space Telescope, which was sent into space on April 24, 1990.

The primary mirror of the newer telescope is 21 feet across, significantly larger than Hubble's primary mirror, which is 7.9 feet across. This allows Webb to collect more light and get a better view of distant objects that Hubble may not even be able to detect.

However, unlike the Hubble, which orbits the Earth, Webb is floating at a special spot in space known as a Lagrange point nearly 1 million miles away from the planet. Being at this distance makes it virtually impossible for a crew to be sent into space to fix the telescope if technical issues or damage occur.

IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Rock#Space Debris#Space Environment
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
Daily Mail

Meet the family! 390 million-year-old fish-like creature unearthed in Scotland is revealed to be one of the earliest ancestors of four-limbed animals - including HUMANS

A 390 million-year-old, fish-like creature with four limbs is probably not who you'd expect to find in your family tree. But a new study has shown that the creature, called Palaeospondylus gunni, could be one of our earliest ancestors. Fossils of the eel-like creature are abundant in Caithness, Scotland, having...
WILDLIFE
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
