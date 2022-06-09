ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police officer being charged in Lyoya shooting death

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

927thevan.com

Harvey Junior Hop

Harvey Junior Hop, 95, of Paw Paw, formerly of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living in Grand Haven. He was born March 14, 1927, in Holland, Michigan, the son of James Hop and Laura (Mannes) Hop. Harvey spent his childhood days in Holland where...
PAW PAW, MI
927thevan.com

Heat Advisory has Health & Safety Officials Concerned

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 14, 2022) – With a heat advisory in effect from 12 Noon today to 10 PM tomorrow evening, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt announced three separate cooling centers along the Lakeshore. From 8 AM to 9 PM today and tomorrow, the Gateway Mission men’s facility off of River Avenue in Holland and the Grand Haven Community Center on Columbus Avenue will be open, while the Herrick District Library’s main branch on River Avenue will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM both days.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Jeffery Paul Sale

Jeffrey Paul Sale, 62, beloved husband, stepfather, and grandfather passed away at his home in Grand Haven on June 6, 2022. Anyone lucky enough to have known Jeff knew of his kindness, compassion, intelligence, adventurous spirit, and the way he loved with his whole being. This was especially evident in...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
927thevan.com

Adrian Geurink

Adrian Geurink, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrian was born November 23, 1929, on the family farm in Borculo, to Henry and Hattie (Blauwkamp) Geurink. He attended school in Borculo, started working, and later married Marie Agnes Potgeter. They raised their family in Borculo and were members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Adrian worked at Keeler Brass for fifty years before retiring.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Saugatuck Set to Establish New Parks/Public Works Advisory Panel Tonight

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – The Saugatuck City Council has a busy Monday night ahead of it. Following a 6 PM budget workshop, the biweekly business meeting at 7 PM will go over a number of issues. Among them is the abolishing of a Tree Board and the establishment of a Parks and Public Works Committee. This advisory panel will provide recommendations to council members regarding projects, policies and plans, with the authority to review appeals of denial for tree removal permits that had been a part of the Tree Panel. The five-member committee would be made up of volunteer city residents with council representation, and would hold meetings on the fourth Tuesday morning monthly. According to documents attached to the agenda for this meeting, this action would not endanger Saugatuck’s “Tree City USA” standing with the Arbor Day Foundation who oversees that program.
SAUGATUCK, MI
927thevan.com

Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous winds for the rest of Monday as temperatures rise

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night, with some including heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
927thevan.com

Consumers Energy Preparing For Potentially Hazardous Winds

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 13, 2022) – Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging straight-line winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the lower regions of the lower peninsula starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these storms may include heavy rain, hail and winds near 70 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Noe Galvan

Noe Galvan, 68, of Holland Michigan went to meet his Lord on June 9th, 2022. Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Galvan and Rebecca Santos Galvan. Noe is survived by his wife, Andrea, of almost 43 years and his son Adam Galvan and his wife Lili, and grandsons, Cameron and Julian Galvan. Also by his siblings, Eli Tito Galvan, Ida, and Richard Davis, Roy and Ana Galvan, and Gilbert Galvan. Noe is also survived by his family-in-law, who has been a big part of his life. Noe is survived by his mother-in-law, Ramona Montez, brothers-in-law Leandro (Ray) and Elida Montez, Alberto and Ida Montez, Juan and Jan Montez, Arnaldo and Emma Montez, Armando and Yolanda Montez, Aracelia and Enrique Aleman, and Anna Montez Zuniga. He is also survived by his many nephews and nieces and dear family friends and our fur baby Odin, who will all miss him dearly.
HOLLAND, MI

