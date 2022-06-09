Avik Roy: America Would Be Better Off If Bitcoin Became the World's Reserve Currency.
Can bitcoin really become the world's reserve currency if it doesn't displace the dollar, the euro, or the yuan as an everyday medium of exchange? Why isn't its price increasing as inflation rises to levels not seen...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is optimistic Bitcoin (BTC) could one day usurp the US dollar’s role in the world. Armstrong says in an interview he foresees Bitcoin acquiring a global gold standard status as potentially being the new global reserve currency. “One alternative to, you know, the US decline...
The bear-market rally for stocks has disappeared as investor concerns about inflation and interest rates linger, Bank of America said Friday. "We're in technical recession but just don't realize it," said the bank's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett. May consumer price inflation hit a new 41-year high of 8.6%. The...
(Kitco News) The U.S. dollar will inevitably come to a clash with crypto for the reserve currency status, said Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov. Kasparov sees the U.S. dollar losing its reserve currency status with time as more people embrace crypto for its independence. He spoke at the Consensus 2022 conference being held in Austin this week.
Fidelity Investments CEO and Chairman Abigail Johnson is unfazed by the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, reported CoinDesk on Thursday. What Happened: Speaking at Consensus 2022, Johnson revealed that the current bear market is her “third crypto winter.”. “There’s been plenty of ups and downs but I see that...
During an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday, Key Advisors Group LLC co-owner Eddie Ghabour warned the markets are not "anywhere close" to a bottom and said investors need to take the threat of recession "seriously" as inflation hits a new 40-year high. EDDIE GHABOUR: The Fed is going to...
A report from the Institute of International Finance was bleak on the Russia economy. Its experts said backlash from the invasion of Ukraine, plus sanctions, will drag it back 15 years. Global firms have abandoned Russia in recent months, and Europe is trying to abandon Russian energy. Vladimir Putin's invasion...
Here are some investment ideas to consider during inflationary periods. These are all good ideas individually, but together, you can build a strong and well-diversified portfolio. Remember though to never invest money that you aren’t prepared to lose, as things can take a turn for the worst at any moment.
The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security gathering, Austin said the United States...
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up again in May. Over the last year, prices across the economy increased an average of 8.6 percent, up from 8.5 percent in April's year-over-year reading. And yet, inflation might be starting to go down. The reason for the paradox is that CPI, which...
There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that several tech firms that went public in recent years are beginning to realize their missteps, and he warned investors to take their dollars elsewhere. "The companies out here in San Francisco have only just begun to realize that they overexpanded and, in many cases,...
June 9 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine is upending the global arms industry. As the United States and its allies pour significant sums of money into arming Ukraine and Russia bleeds tanks and personnel, countries across the world are rethinking defense budgets, materiel needs and military relationships. Countries that historically have had low levels of defense spending such as Japan and Germany are bulking up, while nations that purchase most of their weapons from Russia are questioning their reliability and future delivery.
Reports Friday showing blistering inflation and historic lows in consumer sentiment painted an increasingly dark economic picture. A strong labor market has been the principal firewall against a downturn, but even that has shown some chinks lately. "We're in technical recession but just don't realize it," said Bank of America...
Although the Dow Jones dropped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Government bonds are the new meme stocks, said Sam Goldfarb in The Wall Street Journal. Seeking safety from a turbulent market, from the end of April to late May investors poured $20 billion into mutual and exchange-traded funds that focus on buying ordinary U.S. Treasurys, "the largest infusion over a four-week span in at least 29 years." So many orders have been placed for inflation-linked "I bonds" paying an initial interest rate of 9.62 percent — available only to individual investors, through the Treasury Department — that the agency had to shift staff to a call center. Purchases of these bonds, which are limited to $10,000 per investor, have totaled "$14.9 billion since November, about $6 billion more than the previous 20 years combined."
Edward Snowden has said that he is "very much a fan" of Bitcoin, but he thinks that its lack of privacy could mean it fails in the long term. The American whistleblower said that there are multiple crypto assets that can be thought of as money akin to gold rather than currencies.
The Quad countries want to jointly monitor movements of ships and submarines in the Indo-Pacific using satellites, a move analysts warn could potentially lead to militarization of the region. "While the Quad as of now is not a security organization, it has the potential to quickly metamorphose into one," retired...
