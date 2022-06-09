Camp North End to host free movies series

Movies at Camp North End (Courtesy Camp North End)

CHARLOTTE — Enjoy a movie under the stars at Camp North End’s Crossroads Cinema movie series.

The ever-expanding food and retail destination is setting up a jumbo screen with surround sound in the back lot of the historic Ford building (400 Camp Road) on Thursday nights from June 23 through Sept. 8.

The movie schedule is full of iconic ‘80s and ‘90s movies, including “Back to the Future,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Dirty Dancing.” The complete schedule is listed below.

Admission is free. Moviegoers can bring lawn chairs or blankets but outside food and drinks are not permitted.

If there’s bad weather, the movie will be hosted inside the Ford building.

For more information, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Top winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards)

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Top winners “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” won big at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group