ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton, Waive Two Players

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed DT Caeveon Patton and waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III on Thursday. Patton is an undrafted free agent out of Texas State....

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State’s Class of 2023 ranking dips after latest recruiting flip

Penn State was thrown a bit of a curveball on Monday when offensive line commit Joshua Miller announced he was flipping his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Penn State’s recruiting efforts to rebuild the offensive line certainly took a bump as a result, and the overall recruiting ranking was slightly bruised. But just how much changed for the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2023 rankings? According to the updated team rankings calculated by 247Sports, Penn State still has a top-five recruiting class in 2023. But another Big Ten team has slipped ahead of the Nittany Lions. Northwestern now has the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy