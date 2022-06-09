City of Boston to hold Celtics watch party at new location for Game 4 of NBA Finals

BOSTON — The City of Boston on Thursday announced that it will hold a Celtics watch party at a new location on Friday for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Copley Square Park in the Back Bay will host the free event. It’s slated to be again at 9 p.m.

City officials reminded fans that the public consumption of alcohol is not allowed in open spaces.

Food and beverages will available for purchase at local vendors in the park and at nearby establishments.

Previous watch parties had been held at the Sam Adams Park in Faneuil Hall Square.

The Celtics lead the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

