The best golf shirts for men are way better than you remember. Only a few years ago, the average polo on the PGA Tour used to share more in common with a NASCAR racing suit than a shirt you'd actually want to wear at your local club. (Mortgage lending and insurance logos might pay the bills, but let's be real: is there anything less cool?) Luckily, for those of us who aren't obligated to shill shady financial products while out sinking putts, there's a grip of links-ready shirts available right now that look great while still delivering on everything you want from an on-course polo: movability, breathability, and—most important—head-turning style.

APPAREL ・ 17 DAYS AGO