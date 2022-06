The list of legal woes for former President Donald Trump is growing, and a CNN legal analyst said he thinks a prosecution is “quite likely.”. In the fallout of the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Trump and his legal team toed legal lines and possibly stepped over them in an attempt to hold on to power. After the first public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee last week, the case against the former president continues to grow, said Norm Eisen, a former U.S. ambassador and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, on Sunday.

1 DAY AGO