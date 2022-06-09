ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Cover picture for the articleROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12:00...

wsvaonline.com

Luray man killed in 211 motorcycle crash

LURAY, Va. – A few more details about a recent fatal crash involving a motorcycle. Virginia State Police confirm 50-year old Thomas Keane of Luray was killed in the Thursday night wreck. Sgt. Brent Coffey says that Keane was driving his 2010 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a turn on the Page County side of Route 211. The bike ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail, killing Keane.
LURAY, VA
WSET

Missing man found dead in Bedford County pond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Update: A man reported missing in a Bedford County pond has been found dead according to conservation police. A Smith Mountain Lake diving team found the body in the water at approximately 7 p.m. The man was identified as 63-year-old Thomas Reeder. Crews on...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, June 11 on Dick Woods Road. Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to the scene at 3600 Dick Woods Road at 2:05a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services. The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.
STAUNTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
ACCIDENT, MD
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Thursday morning crash in Fauquier County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Winchester Road, just south of the intersection with Pleasant Vale Road. Police say a 2007 Toyota Yaris was...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Court delay in $1M embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A delay in the case of a Winchester man accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars. According to online records, last week’s preliminary hearing for Andrew Hahn was continued until September 13th in Harrisonburg General District Court. Back on October 12th, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Body of missing Amherst County man found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The body of a missing Amherst County man was found Saturday in the James River, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Kane Grant, 41, had been reported missing earlier this week and was found about 200 yards downstream from the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County. He was last seen on Monday in the Snowden area.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Altavista Police arrest 2 in Main Street shooting

The Altavista Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting that took place in Altavista this morning (Friday, June 10), announced Chief Tommy Merricks. The incident took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Main Street. While there were four victims targeted in the shooting,...
ALTAVISTA, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD: Investigating structure fire at Silk Thai Restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out just after 9:20 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The building is both commercial and residential. CFD says the fire started on the basement level, which is commercial. It is the building where Silk Thai Restaurant is located.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports one person has died following a motorcycle crash in Rockingham County. According to police, the crash occurred around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Brocks Gap Road and Route 1419. Police say a 1987 Ford Bronco was head...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Car crash leaves driver dead, local family in need of funeral funds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an accident that left the driver dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Dick Woods Road. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III of Crozet, died at the scene. Shifflett was known affectionately...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police say missing man has been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 92-year-old Joseph “Jim” James Murray was last seen around 2 p.m. near Polo Grounds Road and Bentivar Farm Road. He is described as a white...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shooting kills Shenandoah County man

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night. According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Copp Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Investigators said the man was found with gunshot wounds and later died.

