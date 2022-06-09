VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax. France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision. The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said. No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

ACCIDENT, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO