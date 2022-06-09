ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peoria Police release results of June 8 directed patrol

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police have released details of the department’s latest June 8 directed patrol. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says around 21 vehicles were stopped bringing several citations and numerous warnings. 4 people were also arrested. 7 tickets were issued and 4 vehicles...

WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Ghost gun recovered during arrest in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Weekend rollover crash outside Dunlap sends one to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUNLAP, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
Emergency response teams practicing exercises on the Illinois River

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Every year, The Fon du Lac Park District Police Marine Law Enforcement Unit conducts a multi-agency maritime training exercise on the Illinois River today. This year, there were multiple exercises happening at the same time. Agencies that participated in these exercises include Illinois State...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teenager shot in arm while riding in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
DECATUR, IL
Local fire results in emergency demolition

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria has cooling centers open to everyone

PEORIA, Ill. — With temperatures in upper 80s and 90s into next week, the City of Peoria is reminding residents that there are cooling centers available. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department, at 600 SW Adams Street, is open from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Peoria Fire Stations are also...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
wmay.com

Public Comments Accepted Monday In Springfield Police Accreditation Process

As part of the process for Springfield Police to attain formal accreditation, public comment is being accepted on people’s experiences with the police department. Accreditation assessment representatives will accept phone calls from the public for one hour Monday afternoon from 4 to 5pm. You can call to speak with a representative at 217-652-9509. Calls are limited to five minutes, but SPD says comments will be fully considered and forwarded to Chief Ken Scarlette.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Juvenile Arrested For Overnight Gun Incident Receives Additional Charges

A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen shot while riding in vehicle

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend. The 16-year-old boy was shot while riding in the backseat of a vehicle traveling through the intersection at Oakland and West Leafland Saturday. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. We're told the teen...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department responds to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department was called into action Sunday morning due to a garage fire near the interstate. Officials said that crews arrived on the scene, which was off South Grand Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. as heavy smoke filled the sky. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, however, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Convicted In 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

