Wingdale, NY

James Caione, of Wingdale, earns degree from Clark University

theharlemvalleynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, MA (06/09/2022)– Steven James Caione, of Wingdale, received a degree from Clark University during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 22. Caione graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. The University awarded 577 bachelor’s, 489 master’s, and 25 doctoral degrees...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

theharlemvalleynews.net

Siena College Dean’s List, Spring 2022

LOUDONVILLE, NY (06/13/2022)– Siena College names students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

NEW YORK SAXOPHONIST DANIEL BENNETT RELEASES NEW ALBUM AT THE STISSING CENTER ON JULY 23

Pine Plains, New York, July 23 (7PM) – New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release at the Stissing Center (2950 Church St, Pine Plains, NY) on July 23rd at 7pm. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their album, ‘New York Nerve.’ Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Peter Brendler. The Stissing Center seeks to positively impact the community by partnering with artists to create meaningful programs, events, and opportunities. The Stissing Center aims to support local economic revitalization and job creation in Pine Plains and the surrounding Hudson Valley region. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR and the Boston Globe. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, “an outspoken voice of hope,” during the Covid 19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted ‘Best New Jazz’ in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in ‘Blank! The Musical,’ the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Daniel Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. The Boston Globe described Bennett’s music as, “a mix of jazz, folk and minimalism.” Daniel Bennett’s genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about the concert, call (518) 771-3340.
PINE PLAINS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of June 13th

OFA ACTIVITIES FOR WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY. For many years, OFA has provided older adults and caregivers with resources to protect themselves from scams and elder abuse. The extent of elder abuse is difficult to measure. About 260,000 older adults are victimized in New York State each year, but may more cases go unreported or undetected. With World Elder Abuse Awareness Day taking place on June 15th, OFA Friendship Centers are hosting a series of presentations to help older adults advocate for themselves, as well as provide caregivers with key information on protecting the people for whom they care.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Man slumped over steering wheel arrest for DWAI and possession

Man slumped over steering wheel arrest for DWAI and possession. Lagrange, New York – On June 10, 2022, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Ronald J. Corbin, age 48, of East Fishkill, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

