Top Father's Day gift ideas and trends

The Saharan dust is back and it's decided to stay awhile. For the next week expect hazy views of Austin and a drop in air quality. “Most people will experience something. It might be a little bit of eye irritation, maybe a little bit of runny nose, a cough, that kind of thing,” said Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine.
This weekend, Capital Metro is offering free rides to cooling centers as temperatures continue to climb. The transportation provider said in a statement that “anyone seeking a cooling center [and] does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride." Austin and Travis County...
It has been one year since the deadly 6th Street mass shooting that killed one and injured more than a dozen others. Douglas Kantor was visiting Austin from New York when he was killed in the shooting. His grieving family is still trying to piece together why it happened. "My...
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday evening, the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss naming an interim superintendent. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde is leaving the district for Dallas at the end of the month. About two years after coming to Austin from an executive leadership position in...
The annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend proved deadly in Austin again even though the motorcycle event itself moved to Bastrop County this year. Three people died in separate motorcycle incidents around Austin over the weekend. Austin Police say Jedd Bennett was eastbound on Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road...
The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says its investigating an off-campus assault that happened Saturday night. It happened near the intersection of West 24th St. and San Antonio St. UTPD says at around 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault by contact. The victim, a...
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in East Austin, authorities said. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 6:46 a.m. reporting an auto vs pedestrian collision at 5900 Blue Bluff Road and Esquire Acres Lane.
Round Rock Police confirm they have taken a man into custody following a SWAT callout on Monday. Officers responded to a report of an adult male yelling while defacing vehicles near the 2300-block of Rising Sun Cove at 10:25 a.m. Soon after officers arrived at the scene, the man reportedly...
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in northwest Austin, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The WCSO and Austin Police Department responded at 7:20 p.m. to the shooting incident at the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail. WCSO said...
A driver involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle last week in South Austin has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. The crash happened Friday, June 10, at the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and West Slaughter Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
DEL VALLE, Texas — Travis County Fire Rescue responded to a small brush fire near a house in Del Valle on Saturday. TCFR says crews responded at 12:20 p.m. to the brush fire at a house located at 16102 Fagerquist Road. At 12:41 p.m., firefighters had it under control.
AUSTIN, Texas — A man died after an officer-involved shooting in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that an officer on standard patrol saw a car at 12:13 p.m. that seemed to be disabled in the 800 block of East Koenig Lane. The officer stopped to see if the man needed assistance.
The Austin Police Department said a man has died in a motorcycle collision in southwest Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Las Cimas Parkway and the northbound lane of South Capital of Texas Highway. Medics performed CPR in an attempt to save the patient.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District's (AISD) Board of Trustees is still considering who will take over as the school district's next top leader. The board spent hours Monday night in executive session deciding who the final pick for interim superintendent will be, but the question of transparency in the hiring process came up by the community.
Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a rollover crash in west Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near 2400 North FM 620 around 6:37 p.m. They said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and one rolled over. Three people were injured. A teenager...
Emergency crews are fighting a wildfire in Bastrop County. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the "Yogi Fire" is just northeast of Bastrop State Park. As of Monday evening, the fire has burned 100 acres and is80 percent contained. ALSO | Texas House Speaker pitches spending over $100M for...
