ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas sixth most dependent state on gun industry, study shows

By Jacob Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158ejn_0g5tSN5P00

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub recently conducted a study on this year’s U.S. states most dependent on the gun industry and found Arkansas landing in the top 10.

In order to determine the states that depend most heavily on the arms and ammunition industry both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through firearm ownership, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 16 key metrics. including firearms industry jobs per capita to gun sales per 1,000 residents to gun ownership rate.

Arkansas landed at No. 6 overall with Idaho named as the most dependent in the U.S. Following Idaho is Wyoming, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Montana.

According to the study, one estimate shows guns contributed more than $70 billion to the U.S. economy and generated nearly $7.9 billion in federal and state taxes in 2021.

House passes sweeping gun package, the Protecting Our Kids Act, in largely party-line vote

Specifically, Arkansas was listed as No. 1 in some metrics and in the middle rankings on others. The Natural State was leading the U.S. in:

  • Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita
  • Total Firearms Industry Output per Capita
  • Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita
  • Gun Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

WalletHub noted this year that gun crime has remained a high-profile political issue, and over 230 mass shootings have occurred at an elementary school in Texas and a grocery store in New York .

To view the full findings of the study, visit WalletHub’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Arkansas State
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Dangerous (Deadliest) Animals in Mississippi

Discover the Most Dangerous (Deadliest) Animals in Mississippi. Mississippi is a southern state known for its hospitality, magnolias, namesake river, and catfish (Southern Fried Catfish anyone?). It shares a border to the west with Arkansas and Louisiana and on the east with Alabama. A sliver of its southern border is along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico with a few beaches in Biloxi and Gulfport. The state has wetlands, marshes, prairies, and forests with a wide variety of animals inhabiting the habitats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#U S Economy#House#The Natural State
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Arkansas

Spanning 53,179 square miles, Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region of the United States. It is home to both rugged mountainous regions as well as rich and fertile lowlands. Amongst these lowlands is the Mississippi Alluvial Region which includes many swamps and wetlands. The moist habitats are perfect for many animals, including alligators. These freshwater habitats are prime areas for alligators that thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Arkansas!
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outdoor Life

5 Classic Shotguns You Must Buy at Your Local Gun Shop

Local gun shops are some of the best places to find classic shotguns. Reason is, so many shooters are constantly buying new and trading in old pumps, break-actions, and semi-autos to cut into the high price tag of modern smoothbores. So, you never know what may be sitting in the used shotgun rack on any given day. I found a like-new Benelli M1 Super 90, a gun I had been looking to purchase for years, in a Texas shop a few teal seasons ago. There are plenty more old shotguns I have on bucket list, but only five I would buy no matter the cost. They include the Remington 870 Wingmaster .410, Browning Model 12, Ruger Red Label, Winchester 37 Red Letter, and the original Benelli H&K Super Black Eagle. Here is a closer look at these classic guns and why you need to add them to your collection.
RETAIL
Kicker 102.5

Yes! The World’s Tallest Dog in The World is From Texas

They say everything in Texas is bigger! It's official, that the Guinness World Record has named a two-year-old Great Dane, Zeus as the tallest living dog in the world. The world's top dog was measured at 3 ft. 5.18 inches and weighs 200 pounds, according to owner Brittany Davis from Bedford, Texas near the city of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy