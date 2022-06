HART COUNTY, KY – The Kentucky State Police requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile from Magnolia, KY. 17-year-old Emma Holliday, of Magnolia, KY was last seen at her home at approximately 2:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2022. Anyone with information concerning the...

MAGNOLIA, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO