A Haughton man who was an unwanted guest ended up being a guest at Lincoln Parish Detention Center after meth was found in his vehicle. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call at a Highway 80 residence in regard to an unwanted guest. Once at the residence, the complainant stated that the unwanted guest had left the scene and would be at the Dollar General or Choudrant Mini Mark in a silver Toyota.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO