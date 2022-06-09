ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: On bench versus lefty

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Marcano will be on the bench for Thursday's game...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a single goal for the third straight game, and he closed out the series with five goals allowed in four straight wins. The tally he allowed Saturday was a Frank Vatrano goal that Steven Stamkos needed just 21 seconds to answer. Vasilevskiy is 12-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 17 playoff contests, and he'll now turn his attention to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Ashton Porter to make college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ as Ashton Porter, a four-star defensive lineman from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, will make his choice at noon ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CYPRESS, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches steal Saturday

Mullins went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals. Mullins posted an RBI single in the fifth, and he added his walk, steal and run in the seventh. He hadn't swiped a bag since the first game of a doubleheader versus the Red Sox on May 28. Through nine games in June, he's hitting a modest .242 (8-for-33), though six of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's logged a. 237/.301/.381 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and 12 steals in 15 attempts through 59 contests overall.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Five interesting Joe Montana nuggets to know on the 49ers legend's 66th birthday

There was little debate about who the greatest quarterback in NFL history was on Jan. 28, 1990, shortly after Joe Montana and the 49ers made mincemeat of the Broncos' defense in Super Bowl XXIV. The blowout victory gave San Francisco its fourth Super Bowl win since 1981. The win also gave Montana a record third Super Bowl MVP award, as the man known as "Joe Cool" joined Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to flaunt a 4-0 record as a starting Super Bowl quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits due to injury

Albies was removed from Monday's game against Washington after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Albies fell down after hitting a grounder to shortstop and was unable to run down the line, but he did walk to the dugout under his own power. The nature of his injury is not yet clear.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision

Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI

