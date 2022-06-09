Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the road, hit a mailbox, traffic sign, and the embankment before overturning into a utility pole and catching fire.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the site.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

