Greenup, KY

TWO JUVENILES ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY FOR MURDER

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENUP, KY (June 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, KSP Post 14 was contacted by Greenup County 911 in reference to a homicide...

April Brown
4d ago

the Bible said that kids will become rebellious I have not seen so much evil from kids the way I have in the past year up until now it's truly sad and I will be the first to say this if people don't believe that spirits and demonic forces are real I don't know what to tell you

Joy Rice Gilbert
4d ago

wow wasted lives they sit in jail hopefully thinking what they could've been doing day after day instead of what they did...

gail decker
4d ago

we are in the last days devil has full conrol because people have turned God away

