Davenport, IA

Check Out Yoga And Stories Friday At VanderVeer Park In Davenport

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga...

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Iowa And Illinois High school students grant $15,500 to 10 local nonprofits

Philanthropy starts early at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The Community Foundation’s Teens for Tomorrow (T4T) program gives Quad Cities high schoolers the opportunity to experience the grantmaking process firsthand, awarding real dollars to local nonprofits. Today, the group announced the program’s largest total grant award ever—$15,500 to 10 area organizations working in domestic violence and abuse support, education, the environment, housing, and immigration support.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Clock, Inc. Presentation Coming Soon To Davenport Public Library

Chase Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria, IL. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female to male transgender & began his medical transition. In 2015, Chase accepted a position at Western Illinois University in Moline, IL as a counselor education graduate student. During Chase’s internship, he started that organization’s very first LGBT+ group at his internship site, which prompted the start of Chase opening Clock, Inc.
PEORIA, IL
QuadCities.com

Iowa Yoga Fans! Check Out Yoga And Stories In The Park At VanderVeer This Week

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

