Check Out Yoga And Stories Friday At VanderVeer Park In Davenport

The founder of Clock, Inc. will be featured in a presentation on Thursday, June 9th at Davenport Public Library’s Main Library at 6:30pm. Chase Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria, IL. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female to male transgender & began his medical transition. In 2015, Chase accepted a position at Western Illinois University in Moline, IL as a counselor education graduate student. During Chase’s internship, he started that organization’s very first LGBT+ group at his internship site, which prompted the start of Chase opening Clock, Inc.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO