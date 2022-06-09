ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

All Indiana cities, towns agree to take part in opioid deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All of Indiana’s more than 600 political subdivisions have agreed to take part in a $507 million statewide settlement with opioid makers and distributors, Indiana’s attorney general’s office said.

The office said Wednesday that Indiana’s 648 cities, towns and counties have joined the settlement, which is part of a roughly $26 billion payout across 46 states by opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Most of that money is required to be used to fight the opioid crisis, which has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

“No amount of money will ever compensate families for the loss of loved ones, but a settlement of this magnitude helps prevent similar types of corporate irresponsibility from ever happening again,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release.

Several Indiana cities, including Indianapolis, joined the settlement in April after previously opting out of the state’s lawsuits against the companies. Rokita said achieving the participation of all 648 Indiana political subdivisions required overcoming numerous obstacles.

The settlement funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, regional treatment hubs, and early intervention and crisis support.

Thirty percent of the settlement funds have “no strings attached” and will be split evenly between local communities and the state.

The other 70% has been designated for opioid abatement efforts in local communities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
The Associated Press

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
The Associated Press

State House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Politics State#Cardinal Health#Mckesson#Amerisourcebergen#Johnson Johnson
The Associated Press

McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primary Tuesday will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term that would make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history, while five Democratic gubernatorial candidates are vying for their party’s nomination. McMaster...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

In Nevada, GOP voters decide nominee for top elections post

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Nevada’s primary on Tuesday will determine whether a former state lawmaker who has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen will become the Republican Party’s nominee for the office that oversees elections in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis changing commanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is getting a new commander. Col. Zachary L. Miller will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Robert W. Green in a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, the Corps’ Memphis district said in a news release. Green...
The Associated Press

Tennessee tourism agency launches civil rights trail podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tourism officials are launching a podcast about prominent 1950s and 1960s civil rights events in the state. Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development is partnering with Travel South on the Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast. All streaming platforms will carry the three episodes, which feature lesser-known stories.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has asked the state’s highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge’s rejection of their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court...
The Associated Press

Former GOP rep must hold off conservative challenge in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A former Republican congressman is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy