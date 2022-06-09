ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano: Undergoes surgery

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

According to coach Jared Bednar, Cogliano has undergone a "similar surgery" as Nazem Kadri (thumb),...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with apparent injury

Taylor was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor bobbled what would have been a running catch during Sunday's matchup, and he collided with the wall in left field. The 31-year-old's sunglasses appeared to cut him near his right eye, and he exited the game after visiting with a trainer. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have at least one day to rest prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Dealing with arm stiffness

Hendriks is dealing with arm stiffness ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Hendriks wasn't available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, but he'll play catch prior to Monday's matchup. Manager Tony La Russa isn't yet sure whether the right-hander will be available against the Tigers on Monday but didn't sound too concerned about Hendriks' long-term availability.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Unavailable Sunday

Grandal (hamstring) won't be available Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal left Saturday's game against the Rangers after injuring his left hamstring while running to first base. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list, but the White Sox are expected to add a catcher to the active roster Sunday to avoid going into the series finale with only Reese McGuire available behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits due to injury

Albies was removed from Monday's game against Washington after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Albies fell down after hitting a grounder to shortstop and was unable to run down the line, but he did walk to the dugout under his own power. The nature of his injury is not yet clear.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tight shoulder

Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Seby Zavala: Joining big-league roster

Zavala is traveling to Chicago on Saturday and is expected to join the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Zavala was outrighted off the roster prior to Opening Day, but he'll be needed again with Yasmani Grandal (hamstring) unavailable...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Doesn't require concussion tests

Taylor (face) didn't require any concussion tests after exiting Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Taylor was removed from Sunday's matchup after running into the wall in left field but said after the game that he's just dealing with a bad bruise and a cut over his right eye. Since the team appears to have ruled out a concussion, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday. Thomas has had a busy four days. His contract was selected Wednesday and he made his season debut Thursday, but he was optioned on Friday and now designated for assignment Saturday. Given that he's a 29-year-old with just five big-league games under his belt, he's likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.
ANAHEIM, CA

