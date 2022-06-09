ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paper Store relocating to Warwick shopping center

By Sarah Doiron
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Paper Store, which closed its Warwick Mall location earlier this year, is moving to a larger storefront.

The boutique is moving further down Route 2 (Bald Hill Road) to the shopping center across from Market Basket and Home Depot, according to Capital Group Properties.

The Paper Store will be situated between Party City and Ulta Beauty.

Capital Group Properties, which purchased the shopping center back in March, said the new storefront will “provide a larger retail space, direct street access and better brand identity” for The Paper Store than its previous location.

With the addition of The Paper Store, the once desolate shopping center will be completely leased.

Capital Group Properties hopes to breathe new life into the space by enhancing the landscaping and parking lot, as well as installing additional lighting and new building façades.

It’s unclear at this time when The Paper Store’s new location will be open for business.

The Paper Store#Warwick#Shopping Center#Landscaping#Market Basket#Home Depot#Capital Group Properties
