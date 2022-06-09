ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Paladino: Saying Hitler 'kind of leader we need' was mistake

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48S7GL_0g5tPbM600
Election 2022 New York House Paladino FILE - Carl Paladino, left, speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower, on Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. Paladino, a Republican running for Congress in western New York, said he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler in an interview last year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Carl Paladino, a Republican running for Congress in western New York, said Thursday he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds.

It was the second time this week that Paladino had to explain himself after announcing his campaign.

In an interview on WBEN radio in February 2021, Paladino brought up Hitler when asked by host Peter Hunt about how to “rouse the population” and ”get people thinking about the possibility of change.”

“I was thinking the other day about somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds. And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him," Paladino replied. "That’s, I guess, I guess that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it, so that it’s not a strange new world to him.”

After a recording of the radio conversation was published Thursday by Media Matters for America, Paladino said in a statement that any implication that his comments meant he supported Hitler would be “a new low for the media.”

But he said he was wrong to mention the Nazi leader at all.

“I understand that invoking Hitler in any context is a serious mistake and rightfully upsets people. I strongly condemn the murderous atrocities committed against the Jewish people by Hitler and the Nazi’s, including towards my own Italian family,” the statement said.

It is the latest in a yearslong list of controversial comments attributed to the Buffalo real estate developer, who was the Republican candidate for New York governor in 2010 and co-chaired former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign committee in New York.

Earlier this week, Paladino shared - then deleted - a conspiracy-laden Facebook post suggesting a racist mass shooting in his hometown of Buffalo and other mass killings were part of a plot to take away people's guns.

Paladino first told The Buffalo News that it was posted by someone else with access to his account. Then on Wednesday he said he posted it because it was written by a friend.

During his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor in 2010, Paladino was widely criticized over a pattern of forwarding racist jokes about Black people to a circle of friends via his company email account. Paladino apologized and won the party's nomination.

Paladino was ousted from the Buffalo School Board in 2016 amid an uproar over statements he made to a local newspaper, in which he wrote he wanted to see President Barack Obama dead of mad cow disease and first lady Michelle Obama "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

He later acknowledged those comments were “inappropriate.” The state education commissioner removed Paladino from the school board soon after for disclosing confidential school board business.

Paladino had also drawn complaints from Jewish groups during his run for governor after a newspaper quoted him as calling the Jewish leader of New York's Assembly “an anti-Christ or a Hitler.”

Paladino announced his run for Congress after incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs said he would not seek reelection after facing backlash from his own party for voicing support for an assault weapons ban.

His candidacy was quickly endorsed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of GOP leadership in Washington and rising star in the party.

Stefanik’s campaign did not immediately respond Thursday to a message seeking comment. The New York Republican Party and its nominee for New York governor, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish and chairs the House Republican Israel Caucus, also did not return messages seeking comment.

Paladino tweeted Thursday that he was “Proud to be ENDORSED by the Jewish Vote GOP for my run for Congress in New York’s 23rd Congressional District! #NY23.”

A Facebook page associated with the group describes it as a group that is “Helping Jews become educated about politics, help donate directly to candidates, volunteer and vote.” A message seeking comment about Paladino’s remarks sent to an email address associated with the group was not immediately returned.

___

Associated Press Writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt is one of Nevada's most prominent Republicans, someone who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary, Nevada's former...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Paul LePage, the Republican whose two terms as Maine's governor were dominated by his offensive rhetoric and combative leadership, is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, LePage will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
Buffalo, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Lee Zeldin
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Phoenix hits record as scorching heat grips the Southwest

Record high temperatures hit or were poised to land Saturday in California and Arizona as dangerous heat swept over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Meanwhile...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Black People#Republican#Media Matters For America#Nazi
KIRO 7 Seattle

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy