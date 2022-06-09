ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tan

By Daniel Hamburg, George Stockburger
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said they were managing the situation and are “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKhvh_0g5tPXm400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv1h1_0g5tPXm400

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy