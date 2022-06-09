As gas prices surge, how can you maximize gas mileage

As gas prices surge across the nation, now at an average of $5/gallon , many commuters are trying to find ways to efficiently navigate their lives without using as much gas. While that may seem easier said than done, Dan Buns, the host of WCCO's Car Care joined The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar to offer some tips.

Keep your car tuned up:

Buns starts his list with one of the easiest ways to keep your vehicle running efficiently, keep your car tuned up.

"A car that's tuned up properly running properly that has clean filters and those sorts of things will give you the best possible gas milage you can get out of the car."

Make sure tires are inflated:

What is one of the easiest, yet most common problems a car=owner overlooks when gas milage is down? It's something you probably experienced as a kid Buns says.

"We've all ridden down the street on a bicycle that has low tires and, as you know, when the bicycle has low tires it's a lot harder to pedal. It's a lot more work to ride a bike with low tires and the same is true with a car. You pump the tires up on the bike and all of the sudden you think this is way better, way easier. The same thing is true on your car. That's another example of something you can do, make sure your tires are inflated to the proper level."

Take the weight out of your car:

When looking for a free and easy way to try to improve efficiency in your car, look no further than your trunk.

"The car manufacturers spend a fortune eliminating a pound here, a pound there so that the car will get better fuel economy. We can do the same thing just by taking all the junk out of our car. For example, if your car still has its ski rack on from this winter and you don't use it in the summer time, take it off. That's another thing that as you're driving down the highway is going to cause significant wind resistance and make a big difference."

