Senate hopeful claims Jan. 6 riot was a secret FBI operation

By Joe Hiti
 4 days ago

Republican Senate Candidate in Arizona, Blake Masters, shared during a meeting with conservative activists at an IHOP in Phoenix that he believes the FBI orchestrated the Jan. 6 riot.

The interaction was recorded on March 30 and obtained by CNN . In the recording, Masters was asked if he would support an investigation of U.S. intelligence operations to uncover if the federal government had partaken in "nefarious activities" if elected.

Masters replied "absolutely" before bringing up the conspiracy theory that the attack on the Capitol was a false-flag operation the FBI set up, CNN reported.

Masters can be heard discussing his theories at the event put on by the GrassRoots Tea Party Activists of Arizona.

"Don't we suspect that like one-third of the people outside of the Capitol complex on January 6 were actual FBI agents hanging out," Masters asked. "What did people know, and when did they know it? We got to get to the bottom of this."

This isn’t the only flashy thing the senate hopeful has said, as Masters made headlines earlier this week for comments he made during a radio interview in which he blamed Black people for the recent wave of gun violence.

"We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it's gang violence," Masters said during The Jeff Oravits Show on April 11. "It's gangs, it's people in Chicago, in St. Louis, shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don't want to do anything about that."

The Senate hopeful has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. In an interview with CNN last July, he said "it's really hard to know" whether or not the 2020 election was legitimate.

In a campaign video from November, Masters seemed to have come to a decision, saying, "I think Trump won in 2020."

At the event in May, Masters touched on several topics, including an anti-institution worldview, while also claiming the "Big Tech" had altered its algorithms to try and assist Joe Biden's campaign.

Comments / 4

Anthony Kitchen
3d ago

this government and state level ALL corrupted Greed and Power will bring a country down piece by piece. meanwhile the rest of world is getting a true picture of what so called democracy looks like in this country

Reply
2
