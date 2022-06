DUI, Following Too Closely – At 1:53 a.m. May 1, police stopped a vehicle that was traveling east on the 700 block of East Main Street for speeding and following another vehicle too closely. Upon contact with the driver, police arrested Heather Rahn, 34, of Lebanon, for suspicion of DUI. Police cited Rahn with two counts of DUI and one count of following too closely.

LEBANON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO