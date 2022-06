Laredo can be found in Webb County, Texas, and is known as a generally relaxed and calm city. It has a rich history, as it once was the capital of the Republic of the Rio Grande. Like almost every other Texas city, Laredo is known for its high average temperatures in the summer–over 98 °F (36.5 °C) in June, July, and August.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO