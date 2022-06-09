Sunday marks first anniversary of deadly Sixth Street mass shooting; remembrance planned

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One year after a mass shooting in Austin's Sixth Street entertainment district injured 13 people and claimed the life of a 25-year old man, family members and other supporters are planning to mark the anniversary with a renewed call for action.

Doug Kantor was visiting Austin at the time of the June 12, 2021 shooting. The Michigan native, originally from New York, was out with friends when the melee broke out in the 400 block of East Sixth just before 1:30 a.m.

According to court documents and police statements, the shooting began when two groups from Killeen "walked past each other".

A year after the shooting, Doug's mother Julia and other family members, and others affected by gun violence across the area will gather at the scene of the shooting to show their solidarity and remember the victims of violence, and support for justice and law enforcement.

Sunday's remembrance is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth Street and Neches.

The sole suspect charged in Kantor's murder, 20-year old De’Ondre White, made his first court appearance back in April. Charges were previously dropped against two teenagers that were involved in the shooting, and the Kantor family has repeatedly called on prosecutors to file additional charges in the case.