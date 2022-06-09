ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediapolis, IA

Saturday street fair will showcase Mediapolis food and fun

By Julie Peitz Nickell, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
MEDIAPOLIS — New Mediapolis businesses will join the old in showing their best with lots of fun activities and specials at a one-day street fair this weekend on Main Street.

Jilly's Coffee & Cakes, which opened in July 2020, will operate its cotton candy machine, sell lemon shake-ups, and have breakfast bowl specials at Mepo on Main from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Forty businesses and organizations will participate, from Curve to Harrison streets.

"This street fair celebration will showcase the best of Mediapolis. Local businesses, clubs and organizations will be promoting themselves while providing an air of family fun," said Amy Whitaker, vice president of Mediapolis Savings Bank.

"Local restaurants and food trucks will offer specials and good eats. Each vendor will have fun and engaging activities, retail sales, and swag," Whitaker said.

Jill Rohr owns and operates Jilly's Coffee & Cakes, which has trendy decor like exposed brick walls and original flooring, tin ceiling, a fireplace and couch in a former hardware store at 530 Main St.

Jilly's offers a large selection of coffees, smoothies, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, grab-and-go eats, Frappuccinos with or without coffee, items like French toast-filled donut holes, and retro candy like Pop Rocks, candy buttons, and jars of Sour Slime that hits the nostalgic sweet spot.

"Vintage candy is a big thing now," said Rohr, but the shop also attracts customers who drive up from Burlington and other places for its espresso-based beverages and its custom-flavored, green coffee bean-based Lotus Energy Drinks.

Saturday's event also will feature will mini-golf, children's activities, flash sales, and samples.

MTC Technologies is sponsoring The Hillsiders bluegrass band playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An inflatable obstacle course sponsored by Mediapolis Savings Bank is sure to provide children with a good time.

Another new downtown establishment, Smitty's Bar & Grill, also located on Main Street, will offer pizza by the slice.

Rohr and Whitaker are among a group of merchants and volunteers who got together to host Mepo on Main so local businesses could showcase "what they do great," said Rohr.

What could be more great than a combined bakery and soft serve ice cream shop?

The Flour Barn Bakery & Creamery became fully established with its official name in January after Kelli Knapp took over Sprat's Soft Serve, combined it with her bakery business that had started at home, and renamed it to incorporate both the creamery and bakery.

On Saturday, the Flour Barn will have a freezer full of homemade ice cream sandwiches ready.

"They have a coffee cookie with chocolate ice cream that's my favorite," said Rohr.

A nine-hole sponsored mini-golf competition will take place at several locations with a chance at a grand prize.

Every patron is encouraged to participate.

The grand prize is a 7-foot-by-7-foot garden shed donated by Schrock Lumber Co.

Prizes also include a Kids EZY Rider Scooter, donated by Jilly’s, and a Charbroil Gas Grill, made possible by all the vendors of Mepo on Main.

KGRS will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visitors to Mediapolis, with a population of about 1,500 residents, will find many attractive staples — a walkable downtown area, historic buildings, unique character and locally-owned businesses that are thriving, thanks to regional support.

"The community is small, but everybody shops local here. If it wasn't for this community, I don't think (Jilly's) would have worked anywhere else," said Rohr. "We are grateful for all of our regulars."

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hawk Eye

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

