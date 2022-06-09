ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Man accused of stabbing person to death at Florence County motel

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of stabbing a person to death at a Florence County motel, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie James Smith, 52, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn on TV Road in Florence and found one person was stabbed, Nunn said. The person was staying in the same room as Smith and died from their injuries.

The person killed was identified as James Stephen McNamara, 61, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Smith is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

