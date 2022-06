PALISADE, Colo. — A bicyclist died after suffering a heat-related illness on a Western Slope mountain bike trail Saturday, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said around 6:45 p.m., they got a call about a man with a heat-related illness near mile marker 28 on the 32-mile Palisade Plunge trail. Deputies said the cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was riding the trail alone and ran out of water. A group of three other riders stopped to help him and called 911.

