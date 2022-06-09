ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta residents dealing with water discoloration

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlrBR_0g5tMp0J00

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – Discolored water has North Augusta residents asking some vital questions.

According to the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook page, there is a major discussion about people finding the water in their toilets and showers being brown and orange.

The City of North Augusta posted this statement in regards of the discoloration on their News List and official Facebook page:

“Please be advised the City of North Augusta Utility Department is aware of discolored water in various areas of the water system. City crews are currently working the system to get the water cleared up. Although the water is discolored there is no boil advisory. If residents experience any discoloration , please run cold water until clear. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

City of North Augusta

News Channel 6 inquired about the issue, and a representative with the city of North Augusta did respond.

ALSO ON WJBF: Fire crews respond to Maddox Drive in Augusta for house fire

According to her statement, the water discoloration issue is not system-wide and not related to testing the hydraulic capacity.

Officials say that repair work on a water main break on Sandpit Road began on Monday and the neighborhoods in the immediate vicinity were alerted that they would experience temporary water service interruption.

The statement continues with the reason behind the discolored water is because of the shut off and re-start of water distribution as crews were working to repair the water main, and water customers who are using that particular main experienced discoloration as water enters into and travels throughout the pipe system.

The representative says that even though the water is discolored, there is no water boil advisory.

Officials say that residents who are experiencing water discoloration should run cold water until it is clear.

They also say that water customers on other mains in the system are not and will not be impacted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Crews respond to house fire on Augusta Road in Warrenville

Warrenville, SC (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Aiken County. The call came in around 7:45 a.m. Monday to 2563 Augusta Road in Warrenville. Dispatch says the person who called it in advised there was lots of smoke and that everyone was out of the home. Crews on the […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Augusta, GA
North Augusta, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Improvements coming to I-20 Appling Harlem Road exit

APPLING-HARLEM, Georgia (WJBF) – Some improvements are coming to Exit 183 of Interstate 20 (I-20), which is the Appling Harlem Road exit, and drivers and passengers should be aware of what they will see this week. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), starting Tuesday, crews will be paving asphalt on the Westbound off-ramp […]
HARLEM, GA
Aiken Standard

First responders called to downtown Aiken for electrical issue

First responders were called to downtown Aiken on Monday morning. Aiken Public Safety Dispatch reported that firefighters were called to 142 Laurens St., White Rose Eclectics, for an electrical issue around 11 a.m. The dispatch officer added shortly after first responders arrived on the scene, the rest of the responding...
WJBF.com

Abandoned structure fire on Pine Log Road

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Fire fighters are on the scene of an abandoned structure fire on Pine Log Road in Aiken. Nearby structures were initially thought to be in danger, but officials say, for now, they are okay. No injuries have been reported. The road is blocked and Aiken County Sheriff’s...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 13-19.

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 13-19. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 140 Horry St. S.E. – $512,500. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Service#Urban Construction#The North Augusta
WJBF

Fatal accident in Aiken County on Edgefield Hwy

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd. At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Countdown to the runoff: Meet the Mayoral Candidates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We are deep into the political season and so that’s where we’re shifting our focus here on The Means Report to local politics. We are trying to give you a feel for what the candidates stand for, how much they want your vote, and why. This wee we shift to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Fire Destroys Edgefield Hay Business

Fire officials in Edgefield, South Carolina are trying to find out what sparked a fire at a local business. It broke out around 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Planer Road at Cross Creek Hay. At least a couple of explosions could be heard coming from the building. We’re told it may...
EDGEFIELD, SC
WJBF

Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Saturday fire damages Dukes Bar-B-Que in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON — A fire did substantial damage to Dukes Bar-B-Que on Saturday afternoon, drawing a response from several fire departments but resulting in no injuries, according to a report from the New Ellenton Fire Department. Mike Kellems, New Ellenton's fire chief, said his agency received a 9-1-1 call,...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WJBF

Train derailment near Columbia Nitrogen Road, Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment . The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta. No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released. CSX Officials released the following statement: Early this morning, a CSX […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Salvation Army of Aiken happening residents beat the heat

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The temperatures next week will be extremely high and the heat index will not be our friend. The Salvation Army of Aiken doesn’t offer cooling stations but the organization will provide icee pop or bottles of ice water to help beat the heat. Starting Tuesday, June 14, the following locations will […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

3 dead in series of fatal crashes across the CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are dead after a series of fatal crashes. The latest crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Monday in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2016 Jeep Patriot stopped on the westbound side of Interstate 26, near mile marker 147. The car stopped in the right lane with the car lights off, and a tractor-trailer came traveling down the interstate and struck the rear of the Jeep.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Community event, gospel show headed to Allendale County

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A free community event is happening in Allendale County on Saturday, June 11. Praise & Shop at the Gabezo will be held at the gazebo in downtown Fairfax from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. A gospel event will start at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Whitney Stephens at 803-260-5190. Stephens […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Fire damages BBQ restaurant in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at 4248 Whiskey Road. The address is home to Dukes Bar-B-Que. The Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 5 P.M. Saturday. So far, no injuries have been reported. The restaurant posted about the incident on Facebook, saying the building suffered "pretty significant damage."
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy