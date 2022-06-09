The 10 best cargo shorts for men to enjoy all summer long in 2022

Women have an abundance of clothing options.

They have dresses , T-shirts , shorts , pants , leggings , tennis skirts , matching sets and, well, just about anything else you can think of.

Men do too, but it sometimes feels like there are simply less options out there.

So, if you’re a man, discovering the right fashion choice for you, your budget and desired clothing preference may pose as a difficult feat.

Lucky for you, it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, you can come to a place that does the digging for you — like the New York Post Shopping section — to gather quick lists on the best style finds on the internet.

Today, we are going to be dishing on the best cargo shorts for men to buy in 2022. Best of all, each option was vetted according to reviews, so you know you’re getting the real deal.

Below, you can discover cargo short options from brands such as Wrangler , Walmart , American Eagle , Levi , Amazon and more.

Short styles range from camouflage cargo shorts, long cargo shorts, elastic waist cargo shorts and just about every other version you can think of.

Are you ready to dive in? If so, take a look at the best cargo shorts for men below. And go ahead and add a few to your cart — you deserve it.

Banana Republic

Based on the vintage pieces in the brand’s archives, the Organic Cotton Cargo comes to life. The shorts are made of soft chino fabric and include snap pockets throughout.

One happy wife said her husband has two pairs of these, that they are “very comfortable” and that he “lives in them all summer.”

Aeropostle

Designed with a surplus of pockets and adorned with a D-ring belt, these cargo shorts are next level. Best of all, they hit below the knee for the ideal long cargo short look.

“After years of searching I have finally found the perfect pair of cargo shorts,” said an overjoyed shopper. “Regular shorts just don’t have enough pockets to fit all of the things I need with me at all times! Thank you Aéropostle! You did it!”

Amazon

Choose from 10 various colors and get ready to enjoy 100% cotton shorts, a drastring closure, breathable and lightweight material and four pockets.

One reviewer shared that these are so comfortable, he can wear them both out and inside his home. “I can wear these out but I also now wear them around the house, very comfortable,” they said. “Getting another pair.”

Wrangler

Sure, you can purchase any khaki cargo short, but are they durable and comfortable?

These Wrangler Five Star Premium Cargo Shorts are both of those things and more. They feature a functional design perfect for both work and play. But don’t take out word for it, read a happy customer’s words instead.

“Right fit, right weight, above all right price,” they said. “[I] wore a competitor’s short for a long time, their price went up and quality down. [I] took a chance on these, and happy I did.”

Carrhart

Invest in a pair of work shorts that work as hard as you do.

These cargo work shorts by Carhartt allow for the freedom to move about your workday. Features include a lightweight stretch material, a cell phone pocket, a utility pocket and more.

A contractor even gave these shorts his stamp of approval saying, “The small pockets on the outside of the the large pockets are mandatory for me and these are great. They are durable and comfortable.”

The North Face

Available in seven different colors, the options are endless. Best of all, these The North Face quick-dry shorts feature a relaxed fit, a woven webbing belt and are beyond durable.



“This is my second pair of these shorts,” said a shopper. “The belt is built in and honestly perfect you can cinch down with a quick pull and release. Has side pockets and side zippered cargo pockets that are mesh lined so you have plenty of space. Can be used for water wear but they are great wear-about shorts for outdoor use. Highly recommend.”

Walmart

Looking for both comfort and style? Well, it’s your lucky day.

These Wearfirst cargo shorts are perfect for active lifestyle. With a button-through back, pockets and a high rise waist, you know you’ll be ready for whatever the day throws at you.

Levis

“I’ve recently been extremely frustrated by the modern trend of shorter shorts for men,” said a shopper. “I’m really glad I found these. I’ll be buying a second pair. If you are looking for a normal fitting pair of shorts that aren’t too big and baggy or way too short these are perfect.”

Not only are these Levis’ cargo shorts the perfect fit, but they are also currently on sale. So don’t mind us while we add a few colors to our carts, too.

American Eagle

Ready to slip on some durable yet stretchy cargo shorts? Us, too!

These American Eagle flex shorts offer superior mobility, soft fabric and a structure that never loses its shape.

A fan of these shorts even bought them in four different colors, claiming they are the “best fitting cargo shorts.”

Urban Outfitters

A reviewer called these shorts “breathable” and “trendy,” and are “a great addition to any wardrobe.”

Further features include utility-style pockets, a drawcord waist and various colorways.

