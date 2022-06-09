ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of teen in caught-on-video gunpoint mugging in NYC says son questions ‘why’

By Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The mother of a 14-year-old straight-A student mugged at gunpoint by a gang of cowardly thugs at Brooklyn Bridge Park says her son still wants to know, “why me?”

“I was shocked,” Alasha Guy, 33, said of her son’s caught-on-video assault last weekend. “He called me after it happened and he was still shaking and distraught. A lot of people wouldn’t help him because they were scared too.

“He knows none of them,” Guy said of her son’s attackers. “He’s never seen them.”

The teen victim, whose name is being withheld by The Post, was at Pier 2 at Brooklyn Bridge Park around 7:50 p.m. Saturday when he was set upon by the rowdy group, who pushed him to the ground and punched him.

Alasha Guy, 33, is the mother of the teen victim.
Gabby Bass

Video of the unprovoked attack shows at least eight people surrounding the victim and shooting video of the assault—- with one thug pressing a gun to the teen’s head.

The gang made off with his wallet, phone, debit cards and even his sneakers, cops said.

The attack was later shared on social media, including Snapchat.

The teen victim was set upon by a rowdy group, who pushed him to the ground and punched him.
NYPD

“That was the first time being out on his own with some of his friends,” Guy said. “That was the first time I let him out on his own and then this happens. He’s really a homebody.

“Later that night he showed me the video,” his mom said. “One of his friends sent it to him. Yeah, the ones who did it, they put it on Snapchat, whoever took it. They shot themselves in the foot. We were trying to retrieve more of those videos. Then we went down to the police precinct and with the Snapchat videos and I filed the report.”

Cops said they’re still looking for the culprits.

The attack was shared on social media, including Snapchat.
NYPD

“He’s a straight-A student. He’s not into any of this kind of stuff and he didn’t know what to do,” Guy said of her son. “Right now he’s feeling down. He’s embarrassed. He’s asking me why? Why did I get punked in front of everyone? I should have did more.

“Now he’s saying he doesn’t really want to go out at all,” she added. “It’s not good.”

However, she said, “we don’t want any retaliatory action.”

Comments / 4

