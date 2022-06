AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old Barberton man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of an Akron man, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield did decide that Charles Deel will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years. Deel was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty by a jury on May 31 of murder and felonious assault, both with gun specifications. Deel previously pleaded guilty to having a weapon under disability.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO