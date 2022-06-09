ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Meets With Media After Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Steve Kerr spoke with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday by a score of 116-100.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Boston to fall into a 2-1 hole against the Celtics.

The final score was 116-100, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Kerr and the Warriors have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons, so the fact that they are in a hole and have another game on the road on Friday probably isn't that scary to them.

They have also won three NBA Championships since the 2015 season.

As for the Celtics, they will have to keep their foot on the gas.

This is their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season.

