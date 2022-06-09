ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett visits UAE amid standoff with Iran

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295Ovo_0g5tKuUM00

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with the snap trip coming as efforts to salvage a deal over Iran’s nuclear program are stalled in a deepening standoff with Tehran.

The visit was Bennett’s second public trip to Abu Dhabi since Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties in 2020 after years of quiet cooperation, mainly over their shared concerns over Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The Israeli leader met with the UAE’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two discussed “advancing the regional architecture” and other undisclosed regional affairs, Bennett’s office said in a statement. Iran was likely to top the agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5bz8_0g5tKuUM00
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (right) greets Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his arrival to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on June 9, 2022.
AP

In a video statement before departing, Bennett commended countries at an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting in Vienna on Wednesday that voted to censure Iran over its lack of transparency about nuclear activities at three undeclared sites in the country.

“We see here a firm stance by the countries of the world regarding the distinction between good and evil, as they clearly state that Iran is concealing things. We will not let up on this issue,” he said.

The IAEA said Thursday that Iran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment , with the installation of advanced centrifuges. Advanced uranium enrichment is a key component in the manufacture of a nuclear bomb.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Iran Nuclear Deal#Israeli#Iaea
Reuters

Conflict in Ukraine could aggravate drug problems, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine could create "new vulnerabilities" in Europe to illegal drugs by triggering shifts in smuggling routes and potentially exposing more people to narcotics, the Lisbon-based EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Besieged farmers fear harvest ‘hell’ as Kremlin strangles economy

Besieged farmers have warned of a harvest from “hell” as Vladimir Putin’s troops try to choke off the Ukrainian economy and bring Kyiv’s war effort to its knees.Tonnes of grain and other crops have been wiped out due to the fighting and farmers see the Kremlin’s shelling of the Nika-Tera port facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv on 4 June as just the most dramatic example of a wider assault on a pillar of Ukraine’s economy - and the world’s.“Agriculture is one of the few business sectors that is working... Of course they want to destroy it,” Volodymyr...
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy