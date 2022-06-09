ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Driver killed in shooting on Washington Street in Petersburg

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was shot and killed while driving on West Washington Street.

According to police, officers received multiple calls for shots fired and a vehicle crash on the 1600 block of West Washington Street. When officers arrived, they found a crashed car and the driver, 23-year-old Wayne Tucker, Jr. of Petersburg, with gunshot wounds. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

US Marshals arrest two teen Pennsylvania shooting murder suspects in Henrico County, Virginia

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

3 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing at Virginia shopping center

HENRICO, Va. — Authorities in Virginia arrested three men after a fatal stabbing at a Henrico shopping center Saturday evening. The Henrico Police Department announced the arrests of Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadullah Naseri, WWBT-TV reported. They were charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Khalid Naseri, 25, of Henrico, according to WTVR.
