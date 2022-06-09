ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees vs. Twins odds, prediction: New York a worthy MLB road favorite

By Action Network
 4 days ago

Before the Yankees prepare to face the Twins Thursday, Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to share his best bet for the game (video above).

New York arrives in the Twin Cities as a sizable road favorite (-200 on the moneyline ), a distinction Manji believes is justified. For his best bet, though, Manji is instead looking to save some juice and bet the Yankees on the run-line at -125.

Manji’s confidence in the Yankees is two-fold and begins with Thursday’s starting pitcher Gerrit Cole. The game starts at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Yankees vs. Twins prediction

“[Cole] has had a Cy Young-worthy start to the season so far,” Manji says. “He’s 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA and a WHIP of 0.96 this season.”

Plus, Cole is a perfect 3-0 in road starts this season with a 2.67 ERA. In four total road starts this season, the Yankees have won all four of Cole’s starts and have covered the run-line in three of his four starts.

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole

On the flip-side, the Twins are sending Dylan Bundy to the mound Thursday. Just in his last two starts, Bundy has struggled immensely, allowing nine earned runs in just eight-and-a-third innings pitched.

And although Bundy has a solid home ERA, he’s yet to face an offense on the level of the Yankees. Plus, Bundy is 2-6 in his career against the Yankees with an ERA north of 6.00.

Across his last 10 appearances against the Yankees, Bundy has given up at least three earned runs in eight starts.

Add in that the Yankees are 10-4 off a loss this season and Manji expects it will recover from its defeat to the Twins on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Twins pick

Yankees -1.5 (-125) — BetMGM

