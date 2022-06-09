ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady addresses lingering Rob Gronkowski decision

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJOed_0g5tKJGp00

Tom Brady returned to the Buccaneers this offseason in pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title — but it remains to be seen if he will run it back with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, who came out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay, has yet to make a decision about his football future . And while Brady expressed that he’d like to play with Gronkowski again, the 44-year-old quarterback recognizes that the decision ultimately rests in the tight end’s hands.

“I think it’s just obviously totally up to him,” Brady said Thursday following a brief indoor workout that capped off the Buccaneers’ mandatory, three-day minicamp.

“We’d all love to play with him, but he’s got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdZPl_0g5tKJGp00
Tom Brady speaks to reporters on June 9, 2022, after the Buccaneers’ minicamp.
Getty Images

Bucs QB Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski this offseason and whether he expects the tight end to return: pic.twitter.com/jwAdEwRIL0

— Andrew Crane (@CraneAndrew) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brady’s remarks about Gronkowski, 33, come a few weeks after the two were seen taking batting practice at the New York Yankees’ minor league facility, which is a short drive away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Brady has utilized the field to stage private football workouts with teammates in the past.

The Buccaneers still retain more than $10 million in salary-cap space for 2022 even after the recent signing of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Akiem Hicks , according to Spotrac.com. Gronkowski, who spent the first nine seasons of his career in New England with Brady, signed a one-year, $8 million deal last year, in which he posted 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Until Gronkowski makes a decision, however, Brady and the Buccaneers are content with the current status quo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161pOe_0g5tKJGp00
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady in Jan. 2022 during the Buccaneers’ wild-card playoff game against the Eagles.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS6wq_0g5tKJGp00
Rob Gronkowski runs with the ball in Jan. 2022 during the Buccaneers’ divisional round playoff game against the Rams.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“We don’t have training camp for about six weeks,” he said. “So whatever he’s got to do to figure it out, and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does. And if he doesn’t, then we’ve still got to go out there and figure out what to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the Patriots in the 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots find themselves in an odd position in the AFC East. With the Buffalo Bills being one of the best teams in the league, while the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets acquiring a ton of talent to their rosters, New England must find a way to remain competitive within the division. One way to do that is to have some unsuspecting stars arise to lead this team to a possible playoff appearance. We take a look at three potential breakout players for the Patriots in the 2022 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Suspension News

A member of the New England Patriots defense is going to miss the first few games of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2022 season. It's unclear what NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Gross Fan Promise

There may be a very happy Tom Brady fan out there in short order. On Thursday, a fan tweeted at the Bucs QB, asking if I Brady could hand deliver him a pair of game-worn underwear if his tweet received 40,000 likes. The GOAT agreed. It currently has 87K. The...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission About NFL Future Past 2022

Following his brief retirement after the 2021 season, Tom Brady returned and committed to at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beyond this coming season, Brady's NFL future is a mystery. “It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,”...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
NBC Sports

Would Bill Belichick take up coaching another sport post-Patriots?

According to Professional Lacrosse League (PLL) co-founder Paul Rabil, Belichick would like to try his hand coaching the sport after he's done leading the New England Patriots. Appearing on Pardon My Take on Monday, Rabil said that not only would Belichick like to coach in the PLL, he could see...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Says 1 Wide Receiver 'Has' To Have Big Year

Tom Brady has his eye on one member of the Buccaneers receiving corps heading into the 2022 season. With Chris Godwin still recovering from a torn ACL, someone is going to have to step up and be the man opposite Mike Evans to start the season. Enter Russell Gage. “He...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy