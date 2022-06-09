ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul indicates mass transit mask mandates not lifting anytime soon

By David Meyer, Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated Thursday that New Yorkers shouldn’t hold their breaths about her lifting the mask mandate for public transit — saying vaguely that a “conversation” on the move would happen “soon.”

“We talk about this often. We will be coming to a point where it will not be necessary. We saw a trend — right when you think you’re about to talk about lifting requirements, we had a spike about a month and a half ago,” she told reporters during an unrelated morning press conference at Moynihan Train Hall.

“We were upwards in all of our counties, all out of regions.”

But now, because of a “17-day decline” in coronavirus cases in the state, New York is “heading to a place where we should be able to have those conversations soon,” Hochul explained.

“But I also want people to feel safe and secure — safety-wise, but also health-wise,” the governor added. “So we’re going to have a conversation soon about that.”

While the federal government in April stopped enforcing the mask requirement for airports, planes and modes of transportation after a federal judge’s ruling, Hochul opted to keep it for public transit in the Empire State.
Robert Miller
Mask-wearing on the subway has declined in recent months.
Matthew McDermott

Coronavirus cases have declined in recent weeks, but are still higher than they were last year in the early summer, though with few hospitalizations or deaths among vaccinated New Yorkers. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.6% — down from the over 8% recorded in mid-May but up from the sub 1% level recorded in early June of 2021.

Despite her maintaining regulation, the share of those who have opted to flout it has recently skyrocketed, according to MTA data .

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.6%
Christopher Sadowski

The agency’s most recent mask compliance surveys showed that just 64% of subway riders wear their masks correctly — down from 90% at the same point in 2021. On buses, the portion of those who follow the state’s rule is an only slightly higher 67% — a drop from 91% in spring 2021.

In April , the head of the MTA downplayed concerns about a recent reduction in the amount of people who follow the state’s mass transit mask requirement, claiming bus and rail riders are more concerned about safety amid rising transit assault numbers than coronavirus-related risks.

“It is not a huge drama on our mass transit system,” Chairman Janno Lieber said during an April 27 press conference. “There are other issues, which are, I think, more important to New Yorkers right now as they use mass transit, resume coming to work.”

While Hochul looks poised to require New Yorkers to keep masking up while on their commutes for the foreseeable future, her Thursday comments follow months of the governor and Mayor Eric Adams lifting coronavirus-related restrictions.

As COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have decreased in the Big Apple and across New York state, the pair of chief executives have recently put an end to the indoor venue proof-of-vaccination requirement, mandatory masking for students eligible to get inoculated, and state’s business mask rule. And on Thursday, Adams announced that he is doing away with compulsory mask-wearing for students and day care attendees ages 2 to 4, who are not yet able to get vaccinated.

But Adams has kept the Big Apple vaccine mandates for both municipal and private-sector workers instituted by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

