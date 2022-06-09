Kat Von D slashes price of goth mansion to $12.5M

Tattoos are permanent — but the asking price of a body ink legend’s lair can certainly change.

Celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D has shaved $2.5 million off the roughly 12,500-square-foot Los Angeles home she listed this year for a cool $15 million. That means the three-story Victorian — which was also featured in the 2003 movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” — asks $12.5 million, a listing representative told The Post.

The property dates to the 1890s, but it was moved to its current location in Windsor Square — a historic neighborhood within the city of Angels — in 1915.

From the outside, the gated home features a gothic charm — not only with a dark-colored exterior accented with a turret and hints of black and gold, but also with an in-ground pool and spa whose water is colored blood red.

Kat Von D listed the home for $15 million in January. Getty Images

The 40-year-old former realty TV star — who’s moved on from TLC’s “LA Ink” to an actual acting role opposite Neve Campbell in the new Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer” — features an arched double-door entry leading to a reception area clad in dark-tone wood. The space also showcases a fireplace with sculptures of angels in the center, a staircase with blood-red carpeting off to one side, and a room with scarlet wall coverings off to the other.

The Victorian home, with a statement turret, stands in a historic neighborhood of LA. Christopher Amitrano

An evening shot shows the outdoor area, including the light-up — and blood red — pool and spa. Christopher Amitrano

A daytime shot of the pool. Christopher Amitrano

The home has many wood-heavy details throughout, including in this handsome library. Christopher Amitrano

The wood-paneled dining room. Christopher Amitrano

The listing images additionally show a handsome library with wooden bookcases and a fireplace with a wooden mantel and a striking salon, whose Versailles-like features include gold-tone moldings across sage-colored walls — all underneath a painted ceiling. That space also has an ornate fireplace. The wood-paneled dining room, with leaded and stained-glass windows, has another fireplace.

Inside, the main home also has eight bedrooms, which also deliver a gloomy-chic look. One has a gold-painted vaulted ceiling and a carved wooden fireplace, while another comes clad in gold and black hues.

Apart from the darker tones of the house, this space resembled Versailles with ornate moldings and a painted ceiling. Christopher Amitrano

This bedroom boasts Kat Von D’s signature flair. Christopher Amitrano

This bedroom, meanwhile, has lots of gold-tone touches. Christopher Amitrano

Also pretty in gold: this full bathroom. Christopher Amitrano

The upper-level theater and living space. Christopher Amitrano

Five bedrooms are on the second floor, while three are on the top-most floor. (A carriage house perched atop the garage has two other bedrooms, bringing the property’s total to 10.) The third level additionally has extra living space that can function as a theater with surround sound or, without a screen, as a stage.

A message seeking comment from Von D was not returned by press time.

Jamie Sher of The Sher Group, and Kirby Gillon and Bryce Lowe of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, share the listing.