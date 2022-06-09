ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

By Erin Rosas
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — The Amarillo Zoo released an intriguing photo that will have the community scratching their heads.

At 1:25 a.m. on May 21, the City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The zoo was calling the figure an “Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO)” and was asking the community for their opinion on what it might be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.”

You can contact the City of Amarillo communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov if you have identified the mystery object.

