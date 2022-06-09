Albuquerque mayor isolating after testing positive for COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his attendance at upcoming events, his office said Thursday.

Keller tested positive Wednesday and is experiencing typical symptoms, city spokeswoman Ava Montoya. He is isolating to keep his family and staff safe, Montoya said.

Keller had planned to attend weekend events in Albuquerque, including a Pride festival and Summerfest.

He also had planned to visit Saturday with President Joe Biden who is scheduled to make a quick stop in New Mexico to be briefed on wildfires burning in the state and the recovery efforts.

Keller is working remotely and looking forward to returning to in-person duties once it’s safe, Montoya said.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in New Mexico. But top state health officials said Wednesday that a return to mask mandates or other widespread public health restrictions are unlikely because infections are becoming more mild.