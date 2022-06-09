ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominican environmental minister was slain over denied permits

By Associated Press
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe childhood friend accused of fatally shooting the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources this week allegedly did so because he was denied environmental permits he was seeking on behalf of various companies, according to judicial documents obtained Wednesday. One of the permits that slain former...

www.nbcnews.com

