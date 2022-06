In the Nevada primaries Tuesday, an establishment favorite with former president Donald Trump’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for the U.S. Senate. Trump has backed former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the U.S. Senate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. Just how well they do on Tuesday will gauge the potency of a Trump endorsement, which has delivered mixed results this midterm campaign season.

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO