ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings sign gigantic Swedish prospect Elmer Söderblom, paving path to North America

By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Detroit Red Wings have signed their biggest Swedish prospect (literally), paving his path to North America.

Elmer Söderblom , a sixth-round pick from 2019, is coming off a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League, where the 6-foot-8, 249-pound forward recorded 21 goals and 12 assists in 52 games for Frölunda. Söderblom, who turns 21 on July 5, had three goals and five points in 28 games in the SHL the previous season.

“I’m not trying to over-hype him but we’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll be a real good NHLer,” Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said in May. "When we had him here in training camp and we do some fitness tests, it was pretty exciting to see where he was at. It wasn’t like, ‘When this guy gets stronger,' or 'When this guy gets powerful,’ he’s already powerful and he’s already explosive. Can you imagine as he continues to work at it, where the potential is here?”

RELATED: Why drafting Cutter Gauthier would be boon for Red Wings at No. 8

STANLEYTOWN BOOK: Inside Story of How Stanley Cup Returned to Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTtBB_0g5tJgPd00

Yzerman said the Wings wanted to get Söderblom signed so he could be brought to North America. The plan is to bring Söderblom, defenseman Albert Johansson (No. 60, 2019) and defenseman Eemil Viro (No. 70, 2020) will also be coming over.

“We’re very excited about having all three of them in our system and closer as they’re all roughly 20-21-22,” Yzerman said. “They have a chance to be NHLers. Is that in the fall? I’m not sure yet."

MORE: How Red Wings changed in the 40 years since Mike Ilitch bought team from Norris

The Wings received a boost this season from Yzerman's top draft picks, with 2019 first-round pick Moritz Seider a finalist for the Calder Trophy and 2020 first-round pick Lucas Raymond topping 20 goals his rookie season. Simon Edvinsson, Yzerman's top pick from 2021, is expected to compete for a spot in Detroit this fall. But for the rebuild to succeed, the Wings need help from lower-round picks, too, and that's where Söderblom's performance last season is such a promising development. He's a good playmaker who can score eye-catching goals, and his frame alone makes him stand out.

"We need some surprises within our drafts," Yzerman said. "We can’t just expect to be picking in the top 10 every year and get a good player. It’s going to take a long time to build a team that way. We need some of these players that are second- through seventh-rounders to make it. It looks like he’s got a good opportunity.”

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames . Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter . Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Red Wings sign gigantic Swedish prospect Elmer Söderblom, paving path to North America

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs & Coyotes Could Make Mutually Beneficial Trade at Draft

We’re just under a month away from the 2022 NHL Draft, and with only two teams remaining in the fight for Lord Stanley, the majority of teams have shifted their focus to the offseason. Free agency and trades are always important topics, but before any of that, the first order of business is the draft. And as of right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs are staring down the barrel of one with limited picks to their name.
NHL
Fox News

Barry Trotz offered free beer for life should he coach Winnipeg Jets

A Winnipeg brewery says it will give Barry Trotz free beer for life if he returns to his native province to coach the Jets. Little Brown Jug Brewing Company and a local sports talk show launched the campaign Monday, several months into the NHL club’s coaching search. Trotz became available a month ago when he was fired by the New York Islanders.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hockey Writers

Sandis Vilmanis – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Luleå HF J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 39th (among EU skaters) Latvian-born Sandis Vilmanis is hoping to hear his name called at the 2022 NHL Draft and join the likes of other players like Sandis Ozolinsh, Zemgus Girgensons, Rudolfs Balcers and Elvis Merzlikins to play in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kaapo Kakko Could Be An Offer Sheet Candidate This NHL Offseason

With the rumored friction that now seems to exist between the New York Rangers and forward Kaapo Kakko, there are questions about what happens between the two sides. A pending RFA, that he was scratched during a critical game for the Rangers this postseason might not sit well. But, is it enough to warrant Kakko wanting out? And, is there a clear path to him leaving if he does?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Johansson
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Steve Yzerman
Yardbarker

Rangers make Vitali Kravtsov signing official, plus sign Gustav Rydahl

The New York Rangers offseason signing continue as the club makes Vitali Kravtsov 1-year contract reported over the weekend official. In addition, the team also announced they’ve signed forward Gustav Rydahl to a 1-year deal. The 27 year-old was an undrafted free agent playing in the SHL. Terms of the deal per CapFriendly is a one-way contract for $750,000. He is waivers exempt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmer Soderblom#North America#Stanley Cup#Swedish#The Detroit Red Wings#The Swedish Hockey League#Shl#Nhler
NHL

Notebook: Red Wings' Winged Wheel documentary series wins Emmy award

The Detroit Red Wings took home hardware on Saturday at the 44th annual Emmy Awards ceremony, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Michigan Chapter, at MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board. The Red Wings received an Emmy for Sports Story - Long Form Content for The...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Event brings dental care and Detroit Lions to local students

Most trips to the dentist don't include a live DJ or meeting a Detroit Lions football player, but for some Detroit students, that's exactly what happened.  In the Brenda Scott Academy gymnasium on Friday, approximately 300 students at the school received free dental screening and care to the sound of today's top hits. Children were offered glitter...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Lightning complete series comeback vs. Rangers: Best memes, tweets and reactions

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive year following their 2-1 Game 6 win over the New York Rangers. The Tampa Bay Lightning looked to be in a bad place following the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, as they lost both to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. But then, the momentum in the series shift in Game 3 on a game-winning goal by Ondrej Palat with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Tampa took the next two games and had the chance to clinch their third trip to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive years.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy