ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

"Manta Ray" Layers Will Be the It-Haircut Trend of the Summer

By Jessica Harrington
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer haircuts are all about effortless, soft, breezy styles. It's a time for layers, texture, waves, and minimal heat styling so you can enjoy more time in the sun and less time primping and pampering. Accordingly, "Botticelli" hair, "airspace" cuts, and "manta ray" layers are trending, the latter being the newest...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Charlize Theron Reveals an Edgy Brunette Mixie Haircut

Charlize Theron debuted a new haircut and hair color over the weekend at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Block Party on June 11. The actor, who can typically be seen with golden-blond hair, had a new dark brunette hue, but the color wasn't even the most surprising thing about her look. She also wore a mixie haircut, proving the trend still prevails.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

10 Ways to Embrace the Soft-Girl Aesthetic All Summer Long

Popular with young TikTok users, the soft-girl aesthetic is seemingly everywhere. Drawing from the Y2K revival, '90s trends, and the cottage-core movement, the subculture is defined by a hyperfeminine sensibility that manifests itself in pastel colors, fluffy accessories, and playful separates with charming heart, cloud, or floral motifs. Many celebrities have stepped out in looks that fit the soft-girl theme — Sydney Sweeney's pink Miu Miu ensemble at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, for example, featured a low-rise skirt and a crop top that exuded the dreamy, romantic vibes associated with the trend. Vanessa Hudgens also embraced the aesthetic at the same event, donning a light-blue floral minidress to channel the character of Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria." Indeed, Cassie's costumes and beauty looks provide plenty of soft-girl inspiration: she often wears girly cropped cardigans and skirts in soft shades, usually paired with heavy blush and a pink or nude lipgloss. Another recent example of the soft-girl aesthetic is Kate Middleton's midlength Emilia Wickstead dress at the Platinum Jubilee event. The pastel-yellow hue would be featured prominently on a soft girl's mood board.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
POPSUGAR

I Tried a '90s Updo With Tips From J Lo's Hairstylist

Retro hair trends are having a resurgence on red carpets and TikTok. Jennifer Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton recently shared a '90s wet updo tutorial on the app. To try the style for yourself, all you need is a hair tie, mousse, and a claw clip. It's no secret that the...
HAIR CARE
Distractify

Looks Like Sugar Bear Has a New Girlfriend — Who Is His Sweet New Lady?

Well it's official, Sugar Bear has found a new lady a mere four months after his divorce from Jennifer Lamb. We're not here to judge his relationship patterns but he does seem to give himself very little breathing room between gals. Sugar Bear, you need to know yourself before you can know anyone else! That's just dating 101. Speaking of knowing someone, let's meet Sugar Bear's sweet...heart.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse Of 3-Month-Old Son & Stormi’s Little Feet: ‘I Made These’

Kylie Jenner has yet to share photos or the name of her son born on February 2 — but she gave another glimpse of the baby boy! The 24-year-old shared a sweet photo of his little feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker via an Instagram story on Saturday, May 28. The barefoot newborn was right next to his big sister Stormi Webster, 4, for the candid photo. “I made these little feet,” the stunning mom-of-two remarked.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Manta Ray#Layering#Layered Hair#Hairdo
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Metallic Pink Pants & Matching Top In Sleek New Video

Khloe Kardashian is on a pink streak! The Good American maven, 37, showed up in a video for celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Friday, June 10, absolutely slaying a pair of metallic pink pants (from GA, of course,) and matching tank top. “Glam set-up for Khloe” he captioned the short video, which featured Khloe walking toward the camera, runway-style, wearing the killer hot-pink outfit, which she paired with metallic stiletto pumps, long, wavy, hair, and glam makeup.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Hair Care
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Got Married in a White Wedding Dress With a Thigh-High Slit

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday, June 9. The singer looked stunning in a custom Versace gown during the ceremony, held at their private residence in Los Angeles. After Spears shared in November that Donatella Versace would be her wedding-dress designer, fans eagerly awaited the reveal, and the anticipation was worth it. The wedding gown totally delivered in effortless sophistication and silhouette mastery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Your June 12 Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing the Bigger Picture Into Focus

Word on the street is that Saturn retrograde is here to put a damper on our summer fun, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Your June 12 weekly horoscope is not only encouraging you to focus on the bigger picture but also highlighting the wisdom you've gained around boundaries and responsibility, whether personally or professionally.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The '90s Styling Tip Emily Ratajkowski Borrows From Princess Diana

When she's not walking the runway for Versace at Milan Fashion Week, gracing the covers of magazines across the world, attending Cannes Film Festival, or authoring best-selling books, Emily Ratajkowski is simply trying to juggle life as a new mom in New York City. The 30-year-old supermodel gave birth to son Sylvester in March 2021, and she's the first to admit that motherhood has altered just about everything, especially her fashion priorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Had a "Romeo and Juliet" Bachelor Party

For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, parting is such sweet sorrow. Or at least it seemed that way at their "Romeo and Juliet"-inspired bachelor and bachelorette party. Leaning into her and Barker's edgy couple aesthetic, Kardashian posted photos of the night on her Instagram, featuring dripping candelabras, brass angels, a scarlet cake inscribed with "Kravis 4ever," and dramatic, blood-red lighting. The last slide even showed a small vial of an unknown substance, although we can only hope that Kravis avoided the same fate as Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Attend Baby Shower For Their Second Child

Late last year, it was announced that rapper, Blueface, and his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, would be welcoming their second child together. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Jaidyn gave Blue, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, an early holiday present-- a positive pregnancy test. Elated at the news, Blue hugged and kissed his girlfriend in excitement.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy