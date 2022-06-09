"Manta Ray" Layers Will Be the It-Haircut Trend of the Summer

Popular with young TikTok users, the soft-girl aesthetic is seemingly everywhere. Drawing from the Y2K revival, '90s trends, and the cottage-core movement, the subculture is defined by a hyperfeminine sensibility that manifests itself in pastel colors, fluffy accessories, and playful separates with charming heart, cloud, or floral motifs. Many celebrities have stepped out in looks that fit the soft-girl theme — Sydney Sweeney's pink Miu Miu ensemble at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, for example, featured a low-rise skirt and a crop top that exuded the dreamy, romantic vibes associated with the trend. Vanessa Hudgens also embraced the aesthetic at the same event, donning a light-blue floral minidress to channel the character of Cassie Howard in HBO's "Euphoria." Indeed, Cassie's costumes and beauty looks provide plenty of soft-girl inspiration: she often wears girly cropped cardigans and skirts in soft shades, usually paired with heavy blush and a pink or nude lipgloss. Another recent example of the soft-girl aesthetic is Kate Middleton's midlength Emilia Wickstead dress at the Platinum Jubilee event. The pastel-yellow hue would be featured prominently on a soft girl's mood board.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO